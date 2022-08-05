Five officials arrested over graft

LAHORE:Anti-Corruption Establishment Punjab (ACE) arrested five officials, including Assistant Sub-inspector, Naib Tehsildar and Girdawar during different raids.

Naib Tehsildar Muhammad Boota and Girdavar Anwar Jan were arrested from Sialkot for issuing bogus documents. The accused fraudulently transferred five marla land in the name of another accused also nominated in the case, Mohsin Munir.

The ACE arrested ASI from Bahawalpur for taking bribe. Assistant Sub-Inspector Haq Nawaz was posted at Head Rajkan Police Station, Hasilpur. Haq Nawaz was arrested through a trap raid while Rs30,000 bribe was recovered from his possession. ASI Haq Nawaz received Rs25,000 bribe from a citizen and demanded another Rs30,000.

ACE arrested grade 12 Radiographer Sajid Ali from Mandi Bahauddin for accepting bribe. The accused was posted at District Headquarters Hospital, Mandi Bahauddin. Sajid Ali was arrested red-handed while accepting a bribe of Rs30,000. A case was registered against the accused in Mandi Bahauddin Police Station.