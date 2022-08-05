UHS approves research synopses time frame

LAHORE:University of Health Sciences (UHS) Advanced Studies and Research Board (ASRB) in its 180th meeting Thursday approved the time frame for submission of research synopses in postgraduate clinical programmes of MD, MS and MDS to facilitate trainees.

According to the time frame, it will be mandatory for the trainees to complete the training workshops within the first six months of induction. These workshops on research methodology, information technology, and communication skills will be conducted by the varsity.

After these workshops, it will be mandatory for the candidate to submit his research synopsis within the next three months. The UHS Specialty Review Committee will be bound to approve the synopsis within three months of its submission. Whereas, within the next three months of the approval of the review committee, the ASRB will give its nod on the synopsis, after which the candidate will be able to complete his/her research.

Senior faculty members including Pro-VC Professor Maroof Aziz attended the meeting. Chairing the meeting, Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Ahsan Waheed Rathore said he did not want the post-graduate students pushed from pillar to post for their trivial issues.

The board members agreed that the synopsis review process should be made structured. A 7-member committee was constituted to suggest reforms in MS, MD, and MDS programmes in line with international standards. In the meeting, thesis evaluation reports and panels of examiners for various programmes, including PhD were approved. Moreover, 82 research synopsis were also approved for registration to various courses.