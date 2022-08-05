817 assistant professors promoted

LAHORE:The Higher Education Department has ordered promotion of 817 Assistant Professors belonging to different colleges of Punjab to the grade of Associate Professors.

The Higher Education Department has issued orders to post them to the colleges according to their preferences, says a notification on Thursday. The President of the Punjab Professors and Lecturers Association Dr Tariq Kaleem has expressed gratitude to the authorities concerned for smoothly carrying out the whole process. He expressed hope that the department would also consider implementing the time scale promotion formula for college teachers as well.