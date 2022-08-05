 
Friday August 05, 2022
World

Four US cops charged over Taylor death

By AFP
August 05, 2022

WASHINGTON: The US Justice Department charged four police officers on Thursday over the death of Breonna Taylor, a Black woman killed in a botched 2020 raid on her home in Louisville, Kentucky.

Attorney General Merrick Garland said the four officers were being charged with civil rights offenses, unlawful conspiracy, unconstitutional use of force and obstruction. "We allege that these offenses resulted in Miss Taylor’s death," Garland said.

