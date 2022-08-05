Four US cops charged over Taylor death

WASHINGTON: The US Justice Department charged four police officers on Thursday over the death of Breonna Taylor, a Black woman killed in a botched 2020 raid on her home in Louisville, Kentucky.
Attorney General Merrick Garland said the four officers were being charged with civil rights offenses, unlawful conspiracy, unconstitutional use of force and obstruction. "We allege that these offenses resulted in Miss Taylor’s death," Garland said.
VIENNA: Negotiators kicked off a fresh round of talks over Iran’s nuclear programme in Vienna on Thursday, seeking...
TEHRAN: Russia will launch an Iranian remote sensing satellite into orbit next Tuesday, the two countries confirmed,...
KATHMANDU: The Nepali government on Thursday set a general election date for November, as the landlocked Himalayan...
RABAT: Morocco on Thursday sentenced 14 migrants to eight months’ jail following their arrest a day before a deadly...
TEHRAN: Iran’s intelligence ministry said on Thursday it had arrested 10 Islamic State group suspects who were...
WASHINGTON: A Utah man was detained this week after he started a wildfire when he tried to kill a spider using a...
