Quartararo heads into Silverstone battling penalty and history

SILVERSTONE: MotoGP returns from its mid-summer break with championship leader Fabio Quartararo aiming to resume his own winning streak while ending the long run of different victors at Silverstone.
The French world champion’s three-race streak ended in spectacular fashion in Assen at the end of June and he will still be dealing with fallout from that race at Silverstone.
He crashed twice in the Netherlands. The second time he ended his race by flipping over the handlebars of his Yamaha after 15 laps.
The first crash, when he slid on a corner and forced his nearest rival in the championship, Aleix Espargaro, into the gravel, could prove costly on Sunday.
SAN FRANCISO: Second-seeded Paula Badosa survived a scare on the way to a 6-2, 5-7, 7-6 victory over US qualifier...
BIRMINGHAM: Double Olympic sprint champion Elaine Thompson-Herah and men’s 1500 metres world champion Jake Wightman...
BIRMINGHAM: Australia’s two-time individual world time-trial champion Rohan Dennis won Commonwealth Games gold on...
SAN FRANCISCO: Eleven LIV Golf players, including Phil Mickelson and Bryson DeChambeau, filed an anti-trust lawsuit on...
ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Sports Board has circulated minutes of the Governing Board’s meeting confirming suspension...
LOS CABOS: World number one Daniil Medvedev, playing his first match in six weeks, beat Australian qualifier Rinky...
Comments