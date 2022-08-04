Imran skips military commanders’ funeral prayers

Former prime minister Imran Khan. File photo

RAWALPINDI: PTI Chairman Imran Khan was Wednesday conspicuous by his absence from the funeral prayers of Lt Gen Sarfraz Ali Shaheed, Corps Commander Quetta; Major General Amjad Hanif Shaheed, DG Pakistan Coast Guard; and Brigadier Muhammad Khalid Shaheed, Commander Engineers 12 Corps.

However, on Imran’s special instruction, PTI Secretary General Asad Umar, Additional Secretary General Amir Kayani Senior Vice President Chaudhry Fawad Hussain, former National Assembly speaker Asad Qaiser, President PTI KP Pervez Khattak, KP Chief Minister Mehmood Khan and Senator Shibli Faraz and some other leaders attended the funeral prayers.



They termed the tragedy a huge loss to the country and conveyed their heartfelt condolences to the families of the martyred soldiers.