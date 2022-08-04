Imran skips military commanders’ funeral prayers

RAWALPINDI: PTI Chairman Imran Khan was Wednesday conspicuous by his absence from the funeral prayers of Lt Gen Sarfraz Ali Shaheed, Corps Commander Quetta; Major General Amjad Hanif Shaheed, DG Pakistan Coast Guard; and Brigadier Muhammad Khalid Shaheed, Commander Engineers 12 Corps.
However, on Imran’s special instruction, PTI Secretary General Asad Umar, Additional Secretary General Amir Kayani Senior Vice President Chaudhry Fawad Hussain, former National Assembly speaker Asad Qaiser, President PTI KP Pervez Khattak, KP Chief Minister Mehmood Khan and Senator Shibli Faraz and some other leaders attended the funeral prayers.
They termed the tragedy a huge loss to the country and conveyed their heartfelt condolences to the families of the martyred soldiers.
KARACHI: Pakistan Muslim League-N senior leader and former Sindh governor Muhammad Zubair here on Wednesday said that...
ISLAMABAD/BEIJING: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday ordered round-the-clock monitoring of rescue, relief and...
KARACHI: A large number of transgender persons on Wednesday protested against the discontinuation of a UN-funded...
PAKPATTAN: Former prime minister and PTI Chairman Imran Khan Wednesday visited the shrine of Hazrat Baba Fariduddin...
It is likely that Raja Pervez Ashraf will announce his decision in a day or two
The Pakistani seafarers are on four vessels namely Aeon, Sol, Lua and Ariana owned by the Saint James Shipping Limited
Comments
Love Your Country commented 15 hours ago
Reply 4 0
Roshan commented 12 hours ago
Reply 1 2