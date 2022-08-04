 
Thursday August 04, 2022
Imran skips military commanders’ funeral prayers

On Imran Khan’s special instruction, PTI Secretary General Asad Umar and other party leaders attended funeral prayers

By Our Correspondent
August 04, 2022
Former prime minister Imran Khan. File photo

RAWALPINDI: PTI Chairman Imran Khan was Wednesday conspicuous by his absence from the funeral prayers of Lt Gen Sarfraz Ali Shaheed, Corps Commander Quetta; Major General Amjad Hanif Shaheed, DG Pakistan Coast Guard; and Brigadier Muhammad Khalid Shaheed, Commander Engineers 12 Corps.

However, on Imran’s special instruction, PTI Secretary General Asad Umar, Additional Secretary General Amir Kayani Senior Vice President Chaudhry Fawad Hussain, former National Assembly speaker Asad Qaiser, President PTI KP Pervez Khattak, KP Chief Minister Mehmood Khan and Senator Shibli Faraz and some other leaders attended the funeral prayers. 

They termed the tragedy a huge loss to the country and conveyed their heartfelt condolences to the families of the martyred soldiers.

Comments

    Love Your Country commented 15 hours ago

    He was visiting Baba Farid shrine tells you about his priorities. Any eye opener

    4 0

    Roshan commented 12 hours ago

    he has no wafa to pakistan or our fouj. all he cares about is for his personal victory by spreading big lies like the U. S is interfering, taking advantage of U. S's stained repute. Voe to the liar.

    1 2