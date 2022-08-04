Imran Khan visits Baba Farid shrine

PAKPATTAN: Former prime minister and PTI Chairman Imran Khan Wednesday visited the shrine of Hazrat Baba Fariduddin Masood Ganj Shakar.
On Imran’s arrival along with Shahbaz Gill, those present at the shrine welcomed him and chanted slogans in his support. Imran was informed that there was a huge rush inside the shrine. He said he did not want to inconvenience anyone.
Later, he offered Fateha at the Bahishti Darwaza. PTI leader Dewan Azmat Syed Muhammad Chishti performed Dastarbandi of Imran Khan. A large number of PTI workers also reached the shrine. The police beefed up security at the shrine.
KARACHI: Pakistan Muslim League-N senior leader and former Sindh governor Muhammad Zubair here on Wednesday said that...
ISLAMABAD/BEIJING: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday ordered round-the-clock monitoring of rescue, relief and...
On Imran Khan’s special instruction, PTI Secretary General Asad Umar and other party leaders attended funeral prayers
KARACHI: A large number of transgender persons on Wednesday protested against the discontinuation of a UN-funded...
It is likely that Raja Pervez Ashraf will announce his decision in a day or two
The Pakistani seafarers are on four vessels namely Aeon, Sol, Lua and Ariana owned by the Saint James Shipping Limited
Comments