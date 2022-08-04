Imran Khan visits Baba Farid shrine

PAKPATTAN: Former prime minister and PTI Chairman Imran Khan Wednesday visited the shrine of Hazrat Baba Fariduddin Masood Ganj Shakar.

On Imran’s arrival along with Shahbaz Gill, those present at the shrine welcomed him and chanted slogans in his support. Imran was informed that there was a huge rush inside the shrine. He said he did not want to inconvenience anyone.

Later, he offered Fateha at the Bahishti Darwaza. PTI leader Dewan Azmat Syed Muhammad Chishti performed Dastarbandi of Imran Khan. A large number of PTI workers also reached the shrine. The police beefed up security at the shrine.