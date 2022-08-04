Transporters to stage sit-in from today

Rawalpindi : As the long route transporters in twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad like the rest of the country decided to block all roads to observe a ‘sit-in’ from today (Thursday), the passengers as per routine faced difficulties as transporters’ strike continued for the second day running here on Wednesday.

Thousands of long route passengers faced difficulties during the last two days but the government seems to be oblivious to the fact and not doing anything to resolve the issue. Rawalpindi Railway Station on other hand remained packed with passengers but the majority of passengers failed to get seats to reach their destinations.

The long route transporters and local transporters staged protest demonstrations here at different points of Pirwadhai Terminal, Soan Terminal, and main Kutcherri Chowk and demanded of the government to withdraw all taxes.

All Pakistan Transport Action Committee (APTA­C) Chairman Rana Muhammad Latif said that strike will continue till the acceptance of their demands. He also announced to stage ‘sit-in’ to block all main roads from Thursday (today). He said that they have stopped long route transport against the hike in rates of token tax, challan fee, toll tax, and ever-increasing POL prices in the country.

“Wheel jam strike will continue till acceptance of our genuine demands,” he maintained.

He rejected the ‘illegal’ increase of income tax in token tax on vehicles and announced to continue strike for an indefinite period. The transporters also demanded of the government to reduce diesel prices. They also demanded to abolish ‘illegal’ additional toll plazas and a hike in toll taxes, he said.

Some of the transporters were plying their buses and wagons but charging skyrocketing fares. They were charging Rs2000 fares for Lahore and Rs1500 for Sialkot.

District Regional Transport Authority (DRTA) Secretary Muhammad Rashid Ali told ‘The News’ that transporters have warned to start ‘sit-in’ from Thursday (today).

“It was the matter of federal government rather Punjab government because the federal government imposed different kinds of taxes,” he said.