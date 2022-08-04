Transporters continue strike against increase in taxes

LAHORE:The countrywide strike of public transporters continued for the second day on Wednesday against the unnecessary increase in taxes. The transporters also blocked the entrance and exit routes of the city.

All the bus stations, including City Bus Terminal Sikandria Colony, Rahbar Adda, Lorry Adda Badami Bagh, Jinnah Bus Terminal Thokar Niaz Baig were completely closed until the filing of this story. It is worth mentioning that Pakistan Public Transport Action Committee had submitted a 9-point charter of demand to the government.

Chairman Action Committee Ismatullah Niazi said the transport community has rejected the illegal increase in token tax, toll taxes, income tax and the daily increase in price of diesel. ‘Inflation has gone out of control and the government should announce a relief package for leased buses’.

Transport community demanded that like other provinces, rules of routes should be implemented in Punjab. The procedure for obtaining driving license should be simplified and there should not be unnecessary fines on motorways by the traffic police.

Chairman Action Committee Ismatullah Niazi said that it is not possible to continue the transport business in the current situation. If our demands are not accepted, the strike will continue, he added.