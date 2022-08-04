Three killed in China stabbing

BEIJING: Three people were killed and six others wounded in a knife attack on Wednesday at a kindergarten in southeast China’s Jiangxi province, police said. A "gangster wearing a cap and mask" stormed the private kindergarten in Anfu county at about 10:00 am local time (0200 GMT), police said in a statement published on China’s Twitter-like Weibo. The 48-year-old suspect is still at large, they added.