Bathing at beaches banned

Karachi Commissioner Muhammad Iqbal Memon has imposed a ban on swimming and bathing at all the beaches of the Karachi division and also retrained the fishermen from going into the deep sea in the wake of the expected downpour in the city until August 17.
According to a notification issued from the Commissioner Office late on Tuesday night, in view of the ongoing torrential rains and high tides caused in the sea, there was apprehension that swimming, diving, bathing, and boating in the sea or beaches could cause harm to public life.
“There is a high risk of drowning incidents. Therefore, necessary measures are required to prevent such incidents,” read the notification.
The commissioner has authorised the deputy commissioners and assistant commissioners of Karachi to take strict action against the violators of the ban in coordination with the concerned senior superintendents of police and get them booked under Section 188 of the Pakistan Penal Code.
