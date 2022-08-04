Sindh police chief told to sensitise cops on preserving case property

A model court has directed the Sindh police chief to ensure that police officials, particularly investigating officers, are sensitised about preserving seized case property in line with the directives and guidelines of the Supreme Court so that important cases are not spoiled due to faulty investigations.

Additional District and Sessions Judge (Central) Liaqat Ali Khoso gave this direction while acquitting an accused person in a drug case. He ordered that the matter be taken up at the police training centres and steps be also taken for posting at least one trained police officer at the police station level so that fruitful results may be achieved from the untiring efforts of police officers.

The accused, identified as Sardar Ahmed Khan, was acquitted of the charge of possessing 63 grams of crystal meth and heroin within the jurisdiction of the Super Market police station in November 2011.

The judge announced his verdict after recording evidence and arguments from both sides. He said that during the trial, police constable Raees Ahmed, a prosecution witness to the arrest of the accused and the recovery of the drugs, didn’t appear in the court for cross-examination despite measures taken to procure his attendance. He seemed to have nothing to testify against the accused, said the judge.

The court said the witness didn’t also say anything about de-sealing and re-sealing of the properties at the police station at the instance of the investigating officer.

The judge noted that the record showed that the case property was handed over to the IO, sub-inspector Ghulam Ali. The in-charge of the Malkhana is silent about the date of handing over the property to the IO.

He further said that the safe transmission of case property is quite doubtful as the IO de-sealed and re-sealed it without permission of any competent authority. He said the evidence of the complainant of the case, Sub-Inspector Syed Muhammad Abbas, was also doubtful as he didn’t describe drugs as it was specifically mentioned in the memo of arrest and recovery. From the perusal of evidence, the entire case is doubtful; hence, the prosecution has miserably failed to prove the guilt of the present accused, the judge noted, acquitting him by extending him the benefit of the doubt.

An FIR was lodged under sections 6 and 9 C of the Control of Narcotic Substances Act, 1997 at the Super Market police station.