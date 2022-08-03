Karachi, Lahore to host seven T20Is against England

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and England cricketing boards have confirmed Karachi and Lahore as the host cities for the seven-match T20 International series to be played from September 20 to October 2 with Multan just missing the cut.

The National Stadium in Karachi will host the matches on September 20, 22, 23 and 25, before the action will shift to the cricket headquarters at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore where the remaining three matches will be played on September 28 and 30 and October 2. All the matches will start at 1930 PKT.

Both the boards have agreed to play at least one T20 at the Multan Stadium but the idea was dropped at the request of the broadcasters.

“We were keen to host at least one T20I match at the Multan Stadium but the idea was dropped at the eleventh hour as the broadcasters were finding it hard to manage the venue in terms of logistics. Holding seven matches in around 12 days’ time is never an easy logistical challenge. Karachi’s National Stadium will now get an extra T20I,” a source within the board said.

“Pindi, Karachi and Multan are now expected to host the Test matches during the second phase of the England team tour to Pakistan in December.”

The tour will be the first by England national side in 17-year time as they last visited Pakistan in 2005.

The T20I series against the second-ranked side will launch Pakistan’s bumper international season. Following the September and December matches against England, Pakistan will host New Zealand twice -- first for two Tests and three ODIs in December/January.

Apart from five Tests, eight ODIs and 15 T20Is in the 2022-23 season, Pakistan will also stage 187 men’s domestic matches in six senior competitions, 33 Pakistan Super League 2023 fixtures and 19 Pakistan Junior League 2022 games.

“We are absolutely delighted to confirm hosting England for seven T20Is in Karachi and Lahore as a curtain-raiser to a busy, entertaining and exciting season of home internationals. England is one of the top-ranked T20I teams and them playing the shortest format in the lead-up to the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup in Pakistan will not only help the team management to finalise their preparations but will also set the tone for December’s three-Test series.

“We demonstrated our event planning and operational skills in the highly-successful series against Australia in March/April and I am confident we will be able to replicate these when England visit us for the first time since 2005. We have been able to confirm the schedule of the T20Is following a successful tour by the England and Wales Cricket Board team, which was pleased and satisfied with all our arrangements.

“I am confident that the cricket fans, like they did in the series against Australia, will turn up in big numbers to support both sides and also make our Diamond Jubilee celebration year an unforgettable one,” PCB Director (International) Zakir Khan said.

Rob Key, ECB Managing Director England Men’s Cricket, said: “We are looking forward to returning to Pakistan and playing these seven T20Is as the team builds up to the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup.

“We have been liaising closely with the PCB over arrangements for this visit and the Tests later in the year, and will continue to work closely with the PCB, British High Commission and other relevant authorities as we continue to prepare for these tours.

“We would like to thank the PCB and the city authorities for all their ongoing assistance with planning for the tours, including hosting the recent pre-tour planning visit by ECB representatives and the PCA CEO.”