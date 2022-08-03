SECP begins WeChat service

ISLAMABAD: The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) has launched WeChat service to help Chinese investors in making informed investment decisions and easily incorporate companies in Pakistan, it said on Tuesday.
SECP is the first-ever regulatory body and public sector organisation to enable that service, the regulator added.
Through WeChat, users can get information from the SECP personnel regarding name availability and company incorporation in Mandarin language.
According to SECP, it has the initiative to build a culture of digitalisation as well as to enhance user experience.
The use of WeChat is already prevalent in jurisdictions including Singapore, Malaysia and it is paving its way into Europe and South America. With China becoming a global financial powerhouse, it is more important than ever to enable communication with Chinese investors as it is one of Pakistan’s top trading partners.
The chat service would enable users exchange messages, documents, images and payments for complete support and solution, SECP stated.
KARACHI: Gas & Oil Pakistan Ltd. is planning to roll out an innovative fuel station concept “goLink” across...
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Telecommunication Authority has approved all 25 tariff proposals submitted by Jazz, with an...
KARACHI: Gold prices in the local market decreased by Rs3, 500 per tola on Tuesday as the rupee showed some recovery...
The U.S. Federal Reserve could raise interest rates by half a percentage point at its next policy meeting in September...
LAHORE: We are running against the global trend. As the entire world seeks stability and unity to tackle multiple...
KARACHI: The State Bank of Pakistan has allowed business entities formed overseas with a majority shareholding of...
Comments