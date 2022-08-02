Flash floods: QWP wants people compensated for losses

PESHAWAR: Qaumi Watan Party (QWP) provincial Chairman Sikandar Hayat Khan Sherpao on Monday asked the government to declare calamity hit the flood-stricken districts in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and compensate the people for the losses.

Speaking at a press conference at Watan Kor here, he said the flash floods triggered by heavy monsoon rains had caused human and material losses in various parts of the province.Sikandar Sherpao said the floods damaged standing crops, roads, bridges, houses and other infrastructure in Mardan, Charsadda, Swabi, Dera Ismail Khan, Tank, Chitral and other districts in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

He expressed grief over the loss of precious lives during the rain-related incidents and asked the government to announce a comprehensive compensation package for the affectees. Sikandar Sherpao condemned the use of teargas and batons against peaceful protesters in Dera Ismail Khan.

He added the flow of water was diverted to save certain villages from floods in Dera Ismail Khan, which prompted the local people to stage a protest. He said three protesters were injured in the use of force.

Expressing concern over the worsening law and order in various parts of the province, the QWP leader said the incidents of targeted killings were taking place in Peshawar, North Waziristan, Khyber, Dera Ismail Khan and other places in the province.

He said 50 cops from the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police were martyred since January this year, urging the government to take steps to prevent targeted killings or else the situation would take a turn for the worse. Criticizing the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government for failing to notify the rules of business for the newly elected representatives of the local government, he said the rulers seemed disinterested to ensure the transfer of power to the grassroots after tasting a defeat in the local government polls.