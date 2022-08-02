IGP orders crackdown on traffic rules violators

LAHORE:Inspector General of Punjab Police Faisal Shahkar Monday directed the Punjab Highway Patrol to launch a crackdown on drivers involved in violating speed limits.

Chairing a meeting on the performance of Traffic Police and Punjab Highway Patrol at the Central Police Office, the IGP said the PHP should ensure effective monitoring along with the establishment of new checkposts on highways.

He said the primary responsibility of the police was to protect citizens on highways and provide them with the best police services during travel. The IGP said the efficiency of the PHP had to be improved to prevent crime on roads and more resources would be provided to them for this purpose. Instructing the cops, the IGP asked the traffic police to play their active role to solve traffic problems in cities.

He said an awareness campaign should be launched on the hazards of one wheeling, driving without helmet, violations of one-way, wrong parking and use of black glasses in vehicles. The IGP said traffic wardens and other officials were their real heroes as they discharged duty in intense heat.

He asked authorities concerned to solve problems of traffic wardens on priority basis and said morale of traffic wardens would be enhanced by new recruitments in traffic police, promotion on merit and provision of better working environment.

He said the traffic police was the best force which would be given special attention to improve its performance, saying diligent officers and officials in police force would be encouraged at every level.

He asked the CTO Lahore to depute more traffic wardens to improve the flow of traffic during rush hours in the city. Additional IGPs Operations, Finance and Welfare, PHP, DIG PHP, DIG Traffic Punjab, CTO Lahore, SSP MT and other officers also attended the meeting.

opens plantation drive: Inspector General of Punjab Police Faisal Shahkar has started the plantation campaign by planting a sapling (of Tabobia) in the lawn of the Central Police Office on Monday.

IG Punjab said that the Punjab Police would play a key role for making Pakistan green and eradication of environmental pollution. He said that more saplings would be planted in the Central Police Office as part of the plantation drive and the police offices will be beautified by planting green and flowering plants. He ordered to extend the scope of plantation drive to all districts and said that saplings should be planted in all police lines, police stations of the province. He said that officers and officials should fully participate in this national campaign to make the homeland green. Additional IG Establishment, Additional IG Operations, Additional IG Welfare and Finance and other officers were also present on this occasion.