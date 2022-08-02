CCPO inspects Muharram security measures

LAHORE:Capital City Police Officer Lahore, Additional IG Ghulam Mahmood Dogar along with other high officials visited various Imambargahs and routes of Muharram processions in the City to review the security arrangements on Monday.

CCPO visited Iqbal Town Division, Imambargah Kali Kothi, Qasr-e-Batool Najaf Colony, Imambargah Gulshan-e-Zehra, Shah-e-Kharasaan and various other points. He was accompanied by DIG Operations Afzaal Ahmad Kausar, SSP Operations Mustansar Feroze, SSP Admin Atif Nazir, SP Iqbal Town Dr Ammara Sherazi, SDPOs, SHOs and other related officers.

Commander Lahore Police also met with the organisers of Imambargahs and License holders of majalis of Iqbal Town Division along with members of divisional and executive peace committee as well as religious leaders and discussed with them security arrangements and the solvable issues.

Capital City Police Officer said round-the-clock monitoring of social media pages has been ensured through Special Monitoring Cells in Muharram ul Haram and Police along with Counter Terrorism Department and Federal Investigation Agency will take strict action against uploading and making viral controversial, blasphemous videos, hate material promoting extremity, religious disputes and sectarianism.

He said lady police officers and volunteers are deployed for the checking of female participants of the events. Lahore Police will ensure checking of all the persons at entry and exit points of the city including bus stands and railway station with the help of different Police Apps, he added.

PO arrested: Baghbanpura police has arrested a suspected proclaimed offender (PO) involved in firing at the house of his in-laws. The arrested suspect was identified as Usama Asif.

He reportedly was annoyed with his in-laws. The suspect was involved in resorting to firing repeatedly at the house of his in-laws. Many cases were registered at Harbancepura, Johar Town and Nawab Town against him.

Police said that they were investigating the matter further.

Man found dead: A 30-year-old man was found dead in Iqbal Town police limits on Monday. Unidentified body of the man was found lying in a park near Jahanzeb Block. The police claimed it was the body of a drug addict, who died of excessive use of drugs.