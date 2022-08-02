India reports Asia’s first possible monkeypox death

NEW DELHI: Indian authorities reported on Monday Asia’s first possible monkeypox fatality after the death of a man who recently returned from United Arab Emirates testing positive.

Kerala state’s health ministry said tests on the 22-year-old "showed that the man had monkeypox". Three monkeypox-related fatalities have so far been reported outside Africa in an outbreak that the World Health Organisation has declared a global health emergency.

The Indian man died in Kerala on July 30 around a week after returning from the UAE and being taken to hospital. It was unclear however whether monkeypox was the cause of death.

"The youth had no symptoms of monkeypox. He had been admitted to a hospital with symptoms of encephalitis and fatigue," the Indian Express daily quoted Kerala’s health minister Veena George as saying on Sunday.

Twenty people identified as high risk of infection were being kept under observation, she added, including family members, friends who played football with the man and medical staff. According to the WHO, more than 18,000 monkeypox cases have been detected throughout the world outside Africa since the beginning of May, most of them in Europe.