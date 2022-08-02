Covid resurgence

Cases of the deadly Covid-19 virus are on the rise once again. Pakistan recently recorded 661 new cases bringing its total case count to 1.55 million. Public attitudes towards the virus have become much more lax, almost no one is wearing masks or observing social distancing.
It is vital for the government to respond to this issue by enforcing the required SOPs more stringently.
Mobarak Faryad
Khuzdar
