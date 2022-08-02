Perilous position

The continuous rise of the dollar has opened the ruling elite to intense criticism from the public. The trade deficit has hit the highest level on record, while the current account deficit stands at around $17.4 billion. Urgent dialogue is required for economic stability.
Political parties should forget their differences and show seriousness for the sake of national stability.
Imran ul Haq
Lahore
