Pakistan thrown out of semis race by India

From our correspondent

BIRMINGHAM: Pakistan women on Sunday were put out of the cricket event of the Commonwealth Games when they were crushed by India by eight wickets in their rain-curtailed Group A show here at the Edgbaston Stadium.

After the game was reduced to 18 overs a side due to delayed start, Pakistan won a crucial toss and decided to bat first. However, the Pakistani batters failed to show their potential and were bowled out for only 99, a target easily reached by India, who had been defeated by Australia in their opening game the other day.

Opener Muneeba Ali remained the top-scorer for Pakistan, making a 30-ball 32, striking three fours and one six. Aliya Riaz chipped in with a 22-ball 18 which included two fours. Skipper Bismah Maroof, who came at No3, managed 22-ball 18 which had two hits to the fence. Omaima Sohail and Ayesha Naseem scored ten runs each.

India’s spinners Sneh Rana (2-15) and Radha Yadav (2-18) did the main damage.

India raced to the target in only the 12th over after losing just two wickets.

Smriti Mandhana smashed a fantastic 63 not out, striking eight fours and three sixes.

aShafali Verma made a nine-ball 16 with two fours and one six. Sabbhineni Meghana scored a 16-ball 14 which included two fours. Leg-spinner Tuba Hassan and Omaima Sohail got one wicket each.

This was the second loss for Pakistan and they are now out of the semi-finals race.

Pakistan had been beaten by Barbados by 15 runs in their first game.

Pakistan rested their key all-rounder Nida Dar due to concussion. Nida had been hit on her helmet in the first game against Barbados.

A PCB spokesman said that she is well but will remain under observation for five days. Nida had hit unbeaten 50 in Pakistan’s lost cause against Barbados. Smriti Mandhana was declared as player of the match for her super fifty.