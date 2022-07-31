Population overdose

According to estimates, Pakistan’s population will swell to over 380 million by the year 2050. Pakistan is among the worst performers on all social and economic indicators. With its meagre fiscal capacity and economic crises, Pakistan has no future if its population continues to grow at this pace.
The solution lies in giving women more access to education, jobs and credit. Higher female education rates are often correlated with a lower birth rate. There is also a need to prevent underage marriages, which slow the growth of female education and lead to women giving birth to more children over the course of their lives.
Doda Murad
Hoshab
This refers to the article, ‘Selling the family silver?’ by Ammar Habib Khan. The hurried passage of the...
In a democratic country, no one has the right to go against the verdict of the apex court or any of its subsidiary...
Ever since the SC gave its verdict regarding the appointment of the CM of Punjab, there has been a notable change in...
Dadu district is famous for its political and social activism. However, like the rest of Pakistan, this social and...
Amidst the constant political instability in Pakistan, one can easily conclude that our country lacks proper...
The depth of Pakistan’s financial crisis is worsening day by day. Poverty amongst the people has increased because...
Comments