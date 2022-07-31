Population overdose

According to estimates, Pakistan’s population will swell to over 380 million by the year 2050. Pakistan is among the worst performers on all social and economic indicators. With its meagre fiscal capacity and economic crises, Pakistan has no future if its population continues to grow at this pace.

The solution lies in giving women more access to education, jobs and credit. Higher female education rates are often correlated with a lower birth rate. There is also a need to prevent underage marriages, which slow the growth of female education and lead to women giving birth to more children over the course of their lives.

Doda Murad

Hoshab