ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Friday said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan and the foreign funding received by his party were the “biggest threats” to the country.
“Currently, the country is facing a major security threat from Imran Khan,” she said in a news release while reacting to the PTI chief’s statement.
She said the person (Imran), who had received funding from the United States, had no right to talk on national security.
Instead of discussing the economy, Imran Khan should answer as to why he used the donations for running his party’s affairs, she added.
The minister asked Imran Khan to “shut his mouth” as he had already weakened the national economy and security.
Imran Khan, while being in power, appeased his “foreign funders” by destabilising the country and selling the Kashmir cause, she alleged.
She claimed that the PTI chairman had been fulfilling demands of his foreign funders since 2011. He also met the “demands of his foreign funders by weakening the country and economy, starving the people and gagging the media,” she added.
Imran Khan traded off Kashmir for foreign funding, the minister claimed.
She said it did not suit Imran Khan to lecture the current government as it was he who did not get response from the foreign leaders despite several attempts.
