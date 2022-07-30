 
Saturday July 30, 2022
Yaum-e-Ashura on August 9

By News Desk
July 30, 2022

QUETTA: The Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee on Friday could not sight the Muharram-ul-Haram moon, which will mark the beginning of the new Islamic year, 1444 AH.This means that Youm-e-Ashura will be observed on August 9 and the first of Muharram will be Sunday.

