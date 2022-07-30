Mohsin Dawar elected NA foreign affairs committee chief

ISLAMABAD: Moshin Dawar, an independent MNA from former FATA, has been elected as chairman of the National Assembly Committee on Foreign Affairs.

A meeting of the Standing Committee on Foreign Affairs was held in the Parliament House to elect its new chairman as the seat fell vacant after Zain Qureshi has been elected as Member Punjab Assembly.

Ms. Zohra Wadood Fatemi, Member of the Standing Committee on Foreign Affairs, proposed the name of Mohsin Dawar and it was seconded by Syed Abrar Ali Shah, Zulfiqar Ali Behan, Ms. Maiza Hameed, Muhammad Abu Bakar and Ahmed Hussain Deharr. Accordingly, Mohsin Dawar was unanimously elected.