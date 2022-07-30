Bookflation

While the prices of most items have skyrocketed due to rising inflation, it is disappointing to know that the cost of books has also dramatically increased. Even in the age of technology, books continue to play a vital role in our education system and for the poor.
Affording books has now become a luxury, which will result in many students being forced to forsake their education, greatly damaging our country’s future.
Maryam Mohsin
Turbat
