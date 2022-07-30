LAHORE: Federal Minister of Industries and Production Makhdoom Syed Murtaza Mehmood on Friday said the government was committed to encourage large-scale investments and create a business-friendly environment for automotive and engineering sectors.

He stated that while inaugurating the Pakistan Auto Show 2022. The event has been organised by the Pakistan Association of Automotive Parts and Accessories Manufacturers (PAAPAM) and will run from July 29 to July 31, 2022.

“The automobile industry of Pakistan is a cornerstone of the national economy. It not only vitalizes the economy, but plays an essential role in elevating the country’s image as a progressive country with a thriving industrial base," Mehmood said. The expo features more than 153+ exhibitors comprising of local and international auto-manufacturers and related enterprises. PAAPAM represents over 3000 large, medium and small industries all over Pakistan. This year’s show is themed of “MADE IN PAKISTAN”.