Man, son killed over land dispute

MANSEHRA: A man and his son were killed over a land dispute in the Pulrah area on Friday.
Peer Mohammad and his son Jahangir Peer were on the way back to their home in the Pulrah area from Mansehra when the rivals opened fire on their car in the Jugrain area, leaving both of them seriously injured. The locals shifted them to the King Abdullah Teaching Hospital where doctors pronounced both of them dead.
The family members and locals blocked the Lassan Nawab road in protest against the double murder and demanded immediate arrest of the accused - Mohammad Sajjad and his brother Mohammad Shoaib.
Deputy Superintendent of Police Tahir Qurashi rushed to the spot and assured the protesters that the accused nominated in the FIR would shortly be arrested following, which they dispersed peacefully. The police after lodging the FIR and started raids to arrest the accused, who managed to flee following the attack.
