 
close
Friday July 29, 2022
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
World

Schools across New Zealand hit by bomb threats

By AFP
July 29, 2022

WELLINGTON: At least a dozen schools across New Zealand received bomb threats on Thursday, causing widespread disruption in what is believed to have been an overseas cyberattack. Many of the schools involved were either locked down or evacuated as a result. The fresh wave of threats came 24 hours after hoax calls to four New Zealand schools on Wednesday in Waikato, Thames and Gisborne on the North Island.

Comments