Schools across New Zealand hit by bomb threats

WELLINGTON: At least a dozen schools across New Zealand received bomb threats on Thursday, causing widespread disruption in what is believed to have been an overseas cyberattack. Many of the schools involved were either locked down or evacuated as a result. The fresh wave of threats came 24 hours after hoax calls to four New Zealand schools on Wednesday in Waikato, Thames and Gisborne on the North Island.
TEHRAN: Iran arrested five people accused of links to the Israeli spy agency Mossad, state media said on Thursday, in...
WASHINGTON: Torrential rains have caused massive flooding in eastern Kentucky, leaving a number of people stranded on...
MANILA: Eight children were killed in the Philippines after a disused bridge they were playing on collapsed and...
BRUSSELS: The European commission, the EU executive’s arm in Brussels, said it had found indications that phones of...
KYIV, Ukraine: Russian strikes on military facilities and residential buildings across war-scarred Ukraine on Thursday...
AJACCIO, France: An "exceptional" marine heatwave is gripping the western Mediterranean with surface temperatures up...
Comments