Mayed Ali grieved

LAHORE:Mrs Amber Afzal, wife of Malik Muhammad Afzal and sister of Syed Mayed Ali Zaidi, Chief Reporter Daily The News Lahore, has passed away here on Thursday. Her Namaz-e-Janaza will be offered at 10AM today (Friday) at Imambargah Minhajul Hussain, Johar Town. Her Qul will be held at the Main Mosque, Askari 9, at 4:00PM on Saturday (tomorrow). For contact: 03008480632