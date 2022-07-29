10m Hepatitis C patients in Pakistan

LAHORE:In connection with World Hepatitis Day observed on Thursday, Pakistan Kidney and Liver Institute and Research Centre (PKLI&RC) held an awareness seminar and Hepatitis-free Pakistan walk and organised free screening camp.

Pakistan has the world's second highest prevalence of hepatitis C, after Egypt. Almost 10 million people in Pakistan are suffering from Hepatitis C, while above 5 million are infected with Hepatitis B.

This means one in every 12 Pakistanis is stricken with this disease without being aware of its symptoms. In this connection, PKLI&RC successfully conducted a walk and seminar with an aim to raise awareness about preventive measures for lowering the risk of Hepatitis in the country.

Pakistan Kidney and Liver Institute and Research Centre (PKLI&RC) Dean Prof Dr Faisal Saud Dar, Hospital Director Dr Faisal Amir, Chairman Gastroenterology and Hepatology, Dr Usman Iqbal Aujla, head of clinical and non-clinical departments, consultants and other staff members of the hospital participated in the walk. The event featured scientific talks on the causes, prevention, screening, vaccination and treatment of Hepatitis and liver diseases by a number of qualified consultants and foreign experts. The speakers imparted contemporary knowledge and research findings to the audience who expressed that they gained useful information from the medical specialists’ talks.

Addressing on this occasion, Prof Dr Faisal Saud Dar said that PKLI had served patient interactions. The hospital has left no stone unturned to lower the burden of diseases. It is pertinent to mention that PKLI has successfully performed more than 500 kidney and liver transplants in a very short span of time. PKLI has achieved many historic milestones, including the first-ever cadaveric transplant in Punjab and liver transplant in children, he added.

In addition, PKLI is all set to perform bone marrow transplants in the near future. To mitigate this global health challenge, PKLI organised a number of free screening camps of hepatitis B and C on the premises of the hospital where free-of-cost medical examination was done for the people/visitors, he said, adding PKLI realised that screening was imperative for early detection thus allowing for immediate treatment and disrupting the cycle of infection and transmission. PKLI is resolute to keep taking impactful steps to fulfill its mission of spreading awareness about disease prevention to every nook and corner of Pakistan in order to eliminate life-threatening diseases from the country, added Dr Faisal Saud Dar.

awareness: Speakers of a moot have said Hepatitis is affecting millions of citizens yet and there is a dire need to start fresh awareness campaign on an emergency basis regardingscreening of the people so that they can be protected from this deadly disease.

“Hepatitis B, C and D cause inflammation of liver that leads to severe disease and liver cancer while patients suffering from this life-threatening disease remain unaware,” these views were expressed by Pakistan Medical Association (PMA) Lahore office-bearers while addressing at a seminar held here on Thursday. PMA Lahore secretary general Prof Dr Shahid Malik, Punjab president Dr Tanveer Anwar, secretary general Dr Rana Sohail, Young Doctors Association (YDA) Dr Salman Kazmi, PMA Lahore's woman vice-president Dr Erum Shahzadi, finance secretary Dr Wajid Ali, joint secretary Dr Ahmad Naeem, woman joint secretary Dr Bushra Haq also attended the seminar. A large number of people, including doctors and medical students attended the moot. PMA Lahore vice president and professor at Allama Iqbal Medical College, Dr Khalid Mahmood Khan said hepatitis infections was a preventable and treatable disease. Prof Dr Ashraf Nizami, president PMA Lahore urged the government to offer free testing and treatment for hepatitis. Dr Nizami lamented that most of the people who were infected in the country did not know their disease’s status in time and delayed diagnoses could be fatal. PMA Lahore General Secretary Prof Dr Shahid Malik observed that Pakistan has still highest prevalence of hepatitis despite several efforts to combat it by authorities concerned. He urged the public to get knowledge about the disease and go for regular screening and vaccination.

Meanwhile, in connection with World Hepatitis Day, a medical camp and a special lecture were organised for the awareness of the people by the Department of Gastroenterology and Liver Centre of a hospital with free check-up for hepatitis B and C. Later, addressing another moot at the hospital the speakers said more than 20 million people in Pakistan were suffering from hepatitis. They urged people that they must get screened once and to use disposable syringes for injection.