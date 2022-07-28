PDM will deliberate on Nawaz proposal for quitting govt forthwith

Maulana Fazal ur Rehman will chair the meeting and Nawaz Sharif will address it via video. -APP/file

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Democratic Alliance (PDA) in its summit meeting today (Thursday) will deliberate the suggestion put up by Quaid of the PML-N Nawaz Sharif for quitting the government at the earliest and make movement for holding fresh poll in the country.

Nawaz Sharif has worked out a strategic plan for giving up the government and it would also come up for discussion in today’s meeting. Maulana Fazal ur Rehman will chair the meeting and Nawaz Sharif will address it via video. Well-placed political sources told The News here Wednesday that judicial verdict in Punjab government has compelled Nawaz Sharif to harden his position regarding dissolving National Assembly forthwith.

The meeting will also be attended by Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif, Ms. Maryam Nawaz Sharif, PPP Chairman Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, former Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Secretary General (PML-Q) Chaudhary Tariq Bashir Cheema, former Chief Minister KPK Akram Khan Durrani, Professor Ahsan Iqbal, PPP leader Syed Naveed Qamar, JUI-F leader Senator Abdul Ghafoor Haidri, ANP Amir Haidar Khan Hoti, Jamhoori Watan Party’s MNA Zain Bugti, Aftab Ahmad Sherpao of Qaumi Watan Party, Mahmood Khan Achakzaie PkMAP, Khalid Maqbool Siddiquee of MQM-P, Khalid Magsi Balochistan Awami Party (BAP), Mosin Dawar Pashttoon Tahaffauz Movement (PTM), Agha Hasan Baloch of Balochistan National party of Mengal and Dr. Tariq Fazal Chaudhary of the PML-N, the sources said that the meeting will also discuss the situation regarding developments in Punjab in the wake of ouster of the government from Punjab.



The sources pointed out that the PDM leadership will also discuss the conduct of the various institutions during last four months. The economic situation in the country will also come up for discussion.

The question of resignations submitted by the PTI MNAs on April 9 immediate before the tabling of no-trust motion against then PTI government which are pending with Speaker of NA Raja Pervez Ashraf. The sources said that Nawaz Sharif will be present in the meeting throughout through video while Asif Ali Zardari will also be linked the deliberations.

Another proposal will also be taken up for consideration the meeting for starting for mass contact campaign as part of new general elections in the country, the sources added.