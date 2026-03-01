Kelly Osbourne's mom Sharon receives 'shut up' call accepting an award for late hubby?

As Sharon Osbourne and Kelly Osbourne went to accept a posthumous award for the late, they dropped three “F-bombs.”

Legendary English singer and songwriter was presented with a lifetime achievement award at the 2026 BRIT Awards in Manchester, England, on Saturday, February 28.

Sharon, along with her and Ozzy’s daughter, Kelly, attended the ceremony at the Co-op Live arena in Manchester, England.

While receiving loud cheers from the crowd, the 73-year-old American TV personality and businesswoman said, “First of all, what a f****ing good evening it’s been! Such amazing artists tonight. I mean, everyone's a winner, everyone.”

She added that her late husband Ozzy used to strongly dislike public speaking. “I know that Ozzy is looking down on us all right now, and I know what he is thinking. He hated to make speeches. He hated listening to speeches. He’d be saying, ‘Hey, missus, shut the f-ck up!' “But I’m not going to.”

Raving about Ozzy, Sharon revealed that despite achieving great things in life, he “always wanted to do better, both personally and professionally,” and always thought words cannot be “enough to thank everybody for the life that he was given and for the life that he led.”

Even though the Dreamer hitmaker is not with us, his “amazing body of work” will never be “forgotten by the country that made him.”

“There will never be another Ozzy f---ing Osbourne!” Sharon concluded with cheers and applause from the crowd.

Kelly also thanked Ozzy’s fans for “loving” her father as much she does.

It is pertinent to mention that Ozzy Osbourne died of a heart attack at the age of 76 on July 22, 2025. He had also suffered from coronary artery disease and Parkinson’s.