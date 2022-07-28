How will you justify this naked injustice, asks Maryam Nawaz

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PMLN) Vice-President Maryam Nawaz Wednesday labelled the Supreme Court decision to nullify the Punjab deputy speaker’s ruling as a judicial coup.
She claimed that the real victim of the judicial coup was justice this time.
In a tweet posted here, Maryam said, “If a mistake is made, then it is in favour of Ladla [Imran Khan], and if the mistake is corrected, then it is also in favour of Ladla? How will you justify this naked injustice?
“This is also a judicial murder, but this time the victim is justice and justice!”
She asked, “What have you done, Chief Justice Sahib?”
