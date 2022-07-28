 
close
Thursday July 28, 2022
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Top Story

How will you justify this naked injustice, asks Maryam Nawaz

Maryam claimed that the real victim of the judicial coup was justice this time

By News Desk
July 28, 2022
PMLN Vice-President Maryam Nawaz. -AFP/File photo
PMLN Vice-President Maryam Nawaz. -AFP/File photo

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PMLN) Vice-President Maryam Nawaz Wednesday labelled the Supreme Court decision to nullify the Punjab deputy speaker’s ruling as a judicial coup.

She claimed that the real victim of the judicial coup was justice this time.

In a tweet posted here, Maryam said, “If a mistake is made, then it is in favour of Ladla [Imran Khan], and if the mistake is corrected, then it is also in favour of Ladla? How will you justify this naked injustice?

“This is also a judicial murder, but this time the victim is justice and justice!”

She asked, “What have you done, Chief Justice Sahib?”


Comments

    Shahbaz Asif Tahir commented 8 hours ago

    Oh really. How do you justify this imported government of thugs and criminals and corrupt thieves and looters.

    0 0

    Guest commented 2 hours ago

    Absolutely right. What a clown show this is!

    0 0