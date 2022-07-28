Public health among top priorities: secy

LAHORE : Secretary Specialised Healthcare & Medical Education Ali Jan Khan has said that the health sector is at the top of the government's priorities. The Punjab government is making the all-out effort to provide ideal treatment facilities to the people at their doorsteps across the province.

The health secretary expressed these views while talking during his visit to Lahore General Hospital and Punjab Institute of Neurosciences here on Wednesday. Secretary Health was briefed about the medical facilities being provided to patients in Emergency, Outdoor, Radiology, Physiotherapy, Telemedicine and other fields of these institutions. Principal Post Graduate Medical Institute (PGMI) and Amiruddin Medical College Lahore General Hospital Prof Al-freed Zafar, Executive Director Prof Dr Khalid Mahmood, MS Dr. Khalid bin Aslam, Professors of various departments and administrative doctors were also present on this occasion. Secretary Health while appreciating the provision of best treatment to the patients in the Lahore General Hospital evening outdoor shift said that the evening outdoor shift is a blessing for those who cannot come to the hospital for their medical examination in the morning hours.

Prof Al-freed Zafar told the Health Secretary that medical facilities were provided to 22 lakh patients during the last financial year. Ali Jan Khan called the Neuro Institute Emergency as a role model for other hospitals and said that thanks to the best arrangements of "PINS" Emergency, this department is extremely vital for saving the lives and recovery of brain tumor, brain diseases and head injury patients. Secretary Health assured the heads of both institutions that the problems faced by PGMI, LGH, AMC would be solved on priority basis.