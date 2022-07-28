ACC meets to decide fate of T20 Asia Cup

ISLAMABAD: The Asian Cricket Council (ACC) is going to meet today (Thursday) in Dubai to decide whether Sri Lanka can still host the T20 Asia Cup, starting from the last week of August.

Earlier, the ACC has hinted at shifting the Cup to the UAE but now the Sri Lankan Cricket Board has again requested that the event allotted to the country should be held at its original place.

“An ACC meeting is likely to be held in Dubai on Thursday to decide on the host country for the T20 Asia Cup. Sri Lankan Board plea is that the cost of the event would be too high in case UAE hosts the event. Since the original host country is Sri Lanka where law and order has improved drastically, the event's hosting rights should be given back to Sri Lanka,” a source said.

Earlier, the ACC looked adamant to hold the T20 Asia Cup in UAE. Sri Lanka Cricket Board only last week expressed its inability to host the Cup considering the financial difficulties the country is going through.

“The Asia Cup, a prelude to the October World Cup to be held in Australia, would possibly go back to Sri Lanka. It all depends on the ACC decision. The Asian body requires some guarantees from the Lanka Board before confirming their status as the host country. In case the Sri Lanka Board satisfies participating countries' concerns, the event is expected to go back to Lanka. All depends on the ACC member countries' approach,” a source said.