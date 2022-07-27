Trump returns to Washington for first time since 2020 defeat

WASHINGTON: Donald Trump is back in Washington on Tuesday for the first time since leaving in disgrace 18 months ago and his speech to a right-wing think tank will shed light on whether the Republican is serious about trying to return -- as president.

Since taking his last Air Force One flight from Washington to Florida on January 20 last year, Trump has remained the country´s most polarizing figure, continuing his unprecedented campaign to sow doubts about his 2020 election loss to Joe Biden.

For weeks, Washington has been riveted by hearings in Congress on the January 6, 2021, riot by a Trump mob and the defeated president´s attempts to overturn the election.

Now, a short distance away across the same city, Trump will get his say.

With Biden´s approval rating currently below 40 percent and Democrats forecasted to lose control of Congress in November midterm elections, Trump is apparently bullish that he could ride the Republican wave all the way to the White House in 2024.

An announcement is not expected during his speech to the America First Policy Institute, a think tank run by allies.