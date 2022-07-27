 
close
Wednesday July 27, 2022
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
World

Texas school principal suspended

By AFP
July 27, 2022

WASHINGTON: The principal of the Texas elementary school where a gunman went on a rampage in May has been suspended with pay, her attorney said on Tuesday, two weeks after a damning report about lax security that enabled the shooter to carry out the attack.

Mandy Gutierrez of Robb elementary school was put on paid administrative leave on Monday, her attorney Ricardo Cedillo said in a statement to the press.

Comments