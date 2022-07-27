SSGC plans gas supply to 2 SEZs

ISLAMABAD: The Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) is in process of executing at least three strategic projects to supply gas to two special economic zones (SEZs) and an industrial park in their respective areas to boost industrial production, a statement said on Tuesday.

The government has allocated funds amounting to Rs431.45 million in the Public Sector

Development Programme (PSDP 2022-23) to advance the three ongoing projects one each in Balochistan, Sindh, and Punjab, official data revealed.

The SSGC is laying a pipeline to supply 10 mmcfd (metric million cubic feet per day) Re-gasified Liquefied Natural Gas (RLNG) to Bostan Special Economic Zone (SEZ) in Balochistan with allocation of Rs100 million for the current fiscal year, and a dedicated line to provide 13 mmcfd RLNG to Bin Qasim Industrial Park, located in Karachi city of Sindh province, with Rs74.71 million funds.

Similarly, the Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) is carrying forward a project

to supply 40 mmcfd gas/RLNG to Allama Iqbal Industrial City, a special economic zone in Faisalabad, for which the government has earmarked funds of Rs256.74 million in the PSDP 2022-23.