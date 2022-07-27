PTI leaders’ bails extended

LAHORE : An anti-terrorism court Tuesday extended the interim bails of PTI leaders by August 5 in a case registered against them in connection with May 25 long march.

The PTI leaders Dr Yasmin Rashid, Hammad Azhar, Mian Aslam Iqbal, Mian Mahmood-ur-Rasheed, Jamshed Iqbal Cheema, Musarrat Cheema, Andeeb Abbas and others appeared before the court. The court after marking their attendance extended their interim bails by August 5. The court dismissed interim bail of the PTI leader Ejaz Chaudhry as he didn’t appear before the court.