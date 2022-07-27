Hungary interested in water projects in Pakistan: envoy

LAHORE : The first secretary of the Hungarian Embassy, Dr Istvan Grafjodi, visited the Punjab Aab-e-Pak Authority (PAPA) head office here Tuesday.

Punjab Aab-e-Pak Authority CEO Syed Zahid Aziz welcomed the distinguished guest and a briefing was given on the ongoing and potential water projects by PAPA. Safe drinking water supply in Punjab was discussed in the meeting. PAPA CEO said that Authority was simultaneously working in all districts of Punjab for the consistent supply of drinking water to the general public. On behalf of the Hungarian government, the envoy showed interest in the planned and potential projects of PAPA. The interest of the Hungarian government in the water sector in Pakistan was welcomed, said Syed Zahid Aziz.

A briefing was also given on the water situation in the Cholistan desert. PAPA will work on providing clean water for humans and cattle in the Cholistan, Syed Zahid Aziz said and added that emergency water centres would be established for Cholistan and other areas of Punjab. He said that in this matter, assistance would be obtained from the Hungarian government. At the end of the meeting, commemorative shields were presented to the diplomat of Hungary.