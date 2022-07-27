This letter refers to the news story ‘Solar plant to replace 300MW Gwadar coal power project’ (July 25, 2022). The power ministry needs to realize that coal based power plants provide a reliable and uninterrupted source of electricity to grids while solar plants come under depend upon availability of sunlight.

It is imperative that our coal-based plants use indigenous Thar coal, which has been declared suitable to produce the required amount of energy and is much cheaper than imported coal. Solar plants may be installed, in addition to coal-based plants, at a later stage, which shall provide extra electricity to the national grid.

Engr Asim Nawab

Islamabad