Urgent request

The students of Mirpur Buriro, Jacobabad are facing a lot of problems due to the lack of a proper library. Libraries not only provide a quiet place to study and a plethora of learning resources but also help to inculcate a culture of learning. Course books can help us pass an exam but lifelong learning demands extensive reading, beyond curriculum-mandated subject areas.
Growing internet usage has come at the expense of books. In this situation, the presence of a library is all the more crucial.
Asad Sajjad Buriro
Jacobabad
