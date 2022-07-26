13 injured as vehicle overturns

LAKKI MARWAT: At least 13 people were injured when a pickup truck overturned due to a tyre burst in a remote Wanda Nizami village in the district, said a rescue official on Monday.
The vehicle was carrying members of the Tableeghi Jamaat who were going to Lakki city.
A rescue official said that a medical team along with ambulance vehicles were dispatched to the area when the control room received information about the accident.
He said the critically injured were taken to the Government City Hospital while those with minor bruises were provided with first aid on the spot.
The official said that three of the injured were referred to Bannu.
