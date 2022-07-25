Exhibition ends

Islamabad : A five-day exhibition showcasing rich cultural heritage and tradition with similarities between Pakistan and Indonesia concluded here at Lok Virsa National Heritage Museum on Sunday.

The exhibition titled "A night at Lok Virsa Museum: The confluence of civilization between Pakistan and Indonesia" was inaugurated by the Indonesian Ambassador Adam Mulawarman Tugio amid the presence of diplomats and art and history lovers.

The ajrak and batik booths, where shawl makers from both countries described the tough grind of making the ajrak, remained a centre of attraction among the visitors.