Paradise lost

Quetta was once known as ‘Little Paris’; a city famous for its scenic beauty. Nowadays, this once renowned beauty has come under threat from a variety of issues. The recent rainfalls have shown the dilapidated condition of the city’s drainage system. After some drizzling, the main drain pipes were choked with mud, turning roads into rivers.

The government of Balochistan should repair the drainage system. This will not only help preserve Quetta’s natural beauty but improve the lives of its residents as well.

Uzair Aftab

Sibi