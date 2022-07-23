Financial & administrative reforms 32 KP varsities awarded for performance

PESHAWAR: Some eight of the total 32 public sector universities of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were Friday awarded for good performance and financial and administrative reforms.

The institutions included University of Peshawar, Khyber Medical University, Peshawar, Hazara University Mansehra, Kohat University of Science and Technology, Abdul Wali Khan University Mardan, Women University Mardan, University of Swat and Pak-Austria University of Applied Sciences, Haripur.

Additional Secretary to Governor Saiful Islam said that he was tasked to take account of financial discipline and problems of universities.

He said the budget meetings of all the public sector universities for the financial year 2021-22 and 2022-23 were held at the Governor’s House where all the universities were given the best guidance and instructions on budget preparation and expenditure.

There has been a significant improvement in the financial and administrative discipline and the eight universities have taken extraordinary measures to improve overall performance.

Provincial Minister for Higher Education Kamran Bangash lauded the vice-chancellors of the eight universities for their performance.

He said he learned many things in the budget meeting of the senates of the universities.

It was a difficult step to get approved all the budgets in a short span of time but it gave all the universities direction to maintain financial discipline, the minister said.

From the preparation of the budget of the universities to the approval of the financial affairs, the best results are coming out because the sole aim of the government is to make the public sector universities financially and administratively stable, he added.

He said that the provincial government was committed to forming a consortium of universities to which the government will provide financial and logistical support.