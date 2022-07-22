Bara residents protest power load-shedding

BARA: Residents of the Bara tehsil of the Khyber district here on Thursday staged a protest against the heavy electricity load-shedding.

The protesters, including representatives of political parties, local elders and traders staged a sit-in at Khyber Chowk in the Bara Bazaar, blocking the Pak-Afghan Highway for hours.

The protestors chanted slogans against Tribal Electric Supply Company (Tesco) officials.

Speaking on occasion, the protesters said the Tesco officials had been supplying electricity only for four hours daily.

They added the federal government had allowed Tesco to supply power to the tribal districts six hours a day but the Tesco officials were not acting accordingly.

The speakers observed that the non-availability of electricity in the hot summer had created numerous problems for locals. “We want the government to announce the supply of electricity to us for 12 hours a day in the tribal districts,” said one elder.

Later, Tesco and district administration officials assured the protesters that the problem would be heeded which ended the protest.