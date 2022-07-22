Geo TV serial ‘Zakham’ last episode to be aired tonight

KARACHI: The last episode of Abdullah Kadwani and Asad Qureshi’s “7th Sky Entertainment” drama serial “Zakham” will be aired on Friday night at 9pm on Geo TV.

The unique story of the drama kept the audience mesmerised through all its episodes. A large number of viewers are eagerly waiting to know about the climax of the story. The drama serial, “Zakham”, is written by Rida Bilal and directed by Syed Ramaish Rizvi. While, the viewers are waiting to see how the producers are going to make Sikandar’s end a cure for Arij’s suffering.