Political circus

The never-ending political crisis in Pakistan has led to a fractured economy amid rising inflation. The freefall of the Pakistani rupee is shocking. Leaders of major political parties are at daggers drawn, playing politics over national interests. There seems to be no governance in the country, and our economists are not taking effective measures to rectify the economy. The government must focus on the sinking economy, leaving political confrontation aside.

Engr Asim Nawab

Islamabad