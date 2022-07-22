Political circus

The never-ending political crisis in Pakistan has led to a fractured economy amid rising inflation. The freefall of the Pakistani rupee is shocking. Leaders of major political parties are at daggers drawn, playing politics over national interests. There seems to be no governance in the country, and our economists are not taking effective measures to rectify the economy. The government must focus on the sinking economy, leaving political confrontation aside.
Engr Asim Nawab
Islamabad
The ongoing political crisis and uncertainty in Pakistan has severely damaged our economy. The impacts of this crisis...
Plastic, hailed as a revolutionary innovation, is now posing a serious threat to our environment. While constant...
School- and college-going students often smoke cigarettes to impress their friends. Smoking cigarettes, unfortunately,...
This refers to the article, ‘Excessive wealth disorder’ by Sam Pizzigati . It has argued that inequality between...
Sri Lanka is going through the worst economic crisis. In the past, it proved to be a loyal friend of Pakistan. At a...
The recent monsoon spell has taken many lives, and it is useless to blame any department for its neglect as this will...
Comments